प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज जापान की यात्रा पर हैं। यहां हिरोशिमा में शेरेटन होटल पहुंचने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रवासी भारतीयों के साथ बातचीत की। उन्‍होंने प्रवासी भारतीय समुदाय के सदस्यों से भी बातचीत की। शेरेटन होटल के बाहर पीएम मोदी से मिलने वाली युवतियों का कहना है, "पीएम मोदी हमसे मिले और उन्होंने कहा कि वह भी हमसे मिलकर खुश हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कल क्वाड शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया, वियतनाम, फ्रांस और यूक्रेन के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठकें करेंगे। पीएम मोदी कल यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर ज़ेलेंस्की के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे।

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children and interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/Gckl5Gfdau

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima.

"PM Modi met us, and he said he was happy to meet us too...." say young girls who met PM Modi outside Sheraton Hotel. pic.twitter.com/7rda8yqd65

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023