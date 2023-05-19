प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज जापान की यात्रा पर हैं। यहां हिरोशिमा में शेरेटन होटल पहुंचने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रवासी भारतीयों के साथ बातचीत की। उन्‍होंने प्रवासी भारतीय समुदाय के सदस्यों से भी बातचीत की। शेरेटन होटल के बाहर पीएम मोदी से मिलने वाली युवतियों का कहना है, "पीएम मोदी हमसे मिले और उन्होंने कहा कि वह भी हमसे मिलकर खुश हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कल क्वाड शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया, वियतनाम, फ्रांस और यूक्रेन के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठकें करेंगे। पीएम मोदी कल यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर ज़ेलेंस्की के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat