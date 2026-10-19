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टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग का फिल्म एसोसिएशन ने किया विरोध; गृह मंत्री को पत्र लिख मांगी सुरक्षा, कहा- 'न जाने अगला शिकार कौन…

टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुए हमले के विरोध में फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की संस्था AICWA ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को पत्र लिखकर NIA जांच कराने और बॉलीवुड हस्तियों को पर्याप...और पढ़ें

By Digital DeskEdited By: Akriti kumari
Publish Date: Mon, 19 Oct 2026 03:03:17 PM (IST)Updated Date: Mon, 19 Oct 2026 03:03:17 PM (IST)
टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग का फिल्म एसोसिएशन ने किया विरोध; गृह मंत्री को पत्र लिख मांगी सुरक्षा, कहा- 'न जाने अगला शिकार कौन…
टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हमले के बाद AICWA ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को पत्र

HighLights

  1. टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हमले के बाद AICWA ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को पत्र
  2. शाह से NIA जांच, फास्ट-ट्रैक कोर्ट और डेडिकेटेड टास्क फोर्स की मांग की
  3. FWICE ने कहा- पहले रोहित शेट्टी और अब टाइगर, कब खत्म होगा खौफ

मनोरंजन डेस्क। एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई फायरिंग के बाद ऑल इंडिया सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) के प्रसिडेंट सुरेश श्यामलाल ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को लेटर लिखा है। लेटर में उन्होंने एक्टर को सिक्योरिटी देने की मांग की है। इसके अलावा AICWA ने शाह से कई और डिमांड्स में किए हैं।

क्या है AICWA के डिमांड्स

एक्स हैंडल पर लेटर शेयर करते हुए AICWA ने अपनी मांगे सामने रखी है। एसोसिएशन ने कहा- दिन-दहाड़े एक खौफनाक मंजर देखने को मिला। जब टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोलियां चलाई गईं, तो ऐसा लगा मानो कोई फिल्म की शूटिंग चल रही हो, लेकिन यह सब सच था। गोलियां ऐसे चल रही थीं जैसे दिवाली के पटाखे फूट रहे हों। बॉलीवुड के लिए यह एक भयावह घटना थी, और जो भी इस वीडियो को देखेगा, वह सहम जाएगा। मुंबई की सड़कें एक बार फिर खून से सन गई हैं। टाइगर श्रॉफ और उनका परिवार खौफ के साये में जी रहा है।


इससे पहले सलमान खान, सैफ अली खान, रोहित शेट्टी और कपिल शर्मा पर भी हमले हो चुके हैं। आज टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हमला हुआ है। अब अगला नंबर किसका है? इस वजह से होम मिनिस्ट्री से हमारी कुछ मांगे हैं-

  • NIA और केंद्रीय एजेंसियां ​​महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के साथ मिलकर गैंग नेटवर्क की जांच करेंगी

  • गोली चलाने वालों और गोलीबारी का आदेश देने वालों की गिरफ्तारी

  • सख्त कानूनों के तहत फास्ट-ट्रैक ट्रायल

  • फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की सुरक्षा के लिए एक समर्पित टास्क फोर्स

  • बार-बार हुई विफलताओं के लिए जवाबदेही तय करना

  • बॉलीवुड में गैंगस्टरों के डर का हमेशा के लिए खात्मा

  • की गई कार्रवाई पर एक समय-सीमा वाली रिपोर्ट

रविवार को भी नाराजगी जताई

इससे पहले भी फायरिंग के तुरंत बाद AICWA ने इस घटना पर नाराजगी जताई थी। एक्स हैंडल पर पोस्ट करते हुए AICWA ने कहा था-

  • इन हमलों के पीछे मौजूद गैंगस्टरों के खिलाफ, उसी भाषा में सबसे सख्त कार्रवाई करें जिसे वे समझते हैं।

  • गोली चलाने वालों और उन्हें आदेश देने वालों को बिना किसी देरी के गिरफ्तार करें, और जबरन वसूली (एक्सटॉर्शन) के नेटवर्क को तोड़ें।

  • फिल्म हस्तियों और उनके परिवारों को पर्याप्त सुरक्षा और संरक्षण दें।

  • इन हमलों को रोकने में बार-बार मिली विफलता के लिए जवाबदेही तय करें।

  • मुंबई के नागरिकों और फिल्म जगत का कानून-व्यवस्था पर भरोसा फिर से बहाल करें।

FWICE ने भी नाराजगी जताई

इसके साथ FWICE ने भी एक्टर पर हुए फायरिंग मामले में प्रतिक्रिया दी। फेडरेशन ने कहा- हिंसा और डराने-धमकाने की ऐसी हरकतें बिल्कुल भी स्वीकार्य नहीं हैं। ये भारतीय फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से जुड़ी हस्तियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीर चिंताएं पैदा करती हैं। यह बेहद परेशान करने वाली बात है कि फिल्म उद्योग की किसी जानी-मानी हस्ती के साथ हुई यह दूसरी ऐसी घटना है।

इससे पहले रोहित शेट्टी के मामले में भी गोलीबारी की घटना हुई थी। ऐसी घटनाओं का बार-बार होना बहुत चिंता का विषय है, और इसके लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा तुरंत, निर्णायक और प्रभावी कदम उठाए जाने की आवश्यकता है।

फायरिंग में लॉरेंस गैंग का नाम

रविवार (18 अक्टूबर) शाम फायरिंग हुई। हमले की जिम्मेदारी लॉरेंस गैंग ने ली है। मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन लोगों ने फायरिंग की। हालांकि, एक्टर को किसी भी तरह की कोई चोट नहीं आई है।

इस मामले में मुंबई पुलिस का कहना है- श्रॉफ की कार पर उस वक्त तीन से चार राउंड गोलियां चलाई गईं, जब वह अपने गाड़ी में सवार होकर निकल रहे थे। उन्हें देखने के लिए वहां लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा थी। भीड़ के बीच से ही उनकी कार पर कई राउंड फायरिंग की गई। इस हमले में टाइगर श्रॉफ को कोई गोली नहीं लगी है और वे सुरक्षित हैं। CCTV के आधार पर जांच की जा रही है।

यह भी पढ़ें- टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग करने वाले 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, एक नाबालिग भी शामिल, पुलिस के डर से राजस्थान भागे थे