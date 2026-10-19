टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग का फिल्म एसोसिएशन ने किया विरोध; गृह मंत्री को पत्र लिख मांगी सुरक्षा, कहा- 'न जाने अगला शिकार कौन…

मनोरंजन डेस्क। एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई फायरिंग के बाद ऑल इंडिया सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) के प्रसिडेंट सुरेश श्यामलाल ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को लेटर लिखा है। लेटर में उन्होंने एक्टर को सिक्योरिटी देने की मांग की है। इसके अलावा AICWA ने शाह से कई और डिमांड्स में किए हैं।
एक्स हैंडल पर लेटर शेयर करते हुए AICWA ने अपनी मांगे सामने रखी है। एसोसिएशन ने कहा- दिन-दहाड़े एक खौफनाक मंजर देखने को मिला। जब टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोलियां चलाई गईं, तो ऐसा लगा मानो कोई फिल्म की शूटिंग चल रही हो, लेकिन यह सब सच था। गोलियां ऐसे चल रही थीं जैसे दिवाली के पटाखे फूट रहे हों। बॉलीवुड के लिए यह एक भयावह घटना थी, और जो भी इस वीडियो को देखेगा, वह सहम जाएगा। मुंबई की सड़कें एक बार फिर खून से सन गई हैं। टाइगर श्रॉफ और उनका परिवार खौफ के साये में जी रहा है।
इससे पहले सलमान खान, सैफ अली खान, रोहित शेट्टी और कपिल शर्मा पर भी हमले हो चुके हैं। आज टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हमला हुआ है। अब अगला नंबर किसका है? इस वजह से होम मिनिस्ट्री से हमारी कुछ मांगे हैं-
🚨 All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta writes to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah over the firing on Tiger Shroff 🚨 It was a terrifying scene in broad daylight. As Tiger Shroff was fired upon, it looked like a film shoot in progress, but it was real. Bullets were being fired as if it were Diwali firecrackers. It was a horrifying incident for Bollywood, and anyone who watches the video will be shaken. Mumbai's streets have once again been stained with blood. Tiger Shroff and his family are living in fear. In a strongly worded letter, AICWA has sought urgent central intervention after Tiger Shroff was fired upon in Juhu while sitting in his car. Two persons were hit by bullets. Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped. He has no known controversy or enmity, yet he and his family are now living in fear. This follows attacks on Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Kapil Sharma. Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? AICWA demands: ▪️ Full security for Tiger Shroff and his family ▪️ NIA and central agencies to probe the gang networks, in coordination with Maharashtra Police ▪️ Arrest of the shooters and those who ordered the firing ▪️ Fast-track trial under strict laws ▪️ A dedicated task force for the safety of the film industry ▪️ Accountability for the repeated failures ▪️ Permanent end to the fear of gangsters in Bollywood ▪️ A time-bound report on the action taken The film industry gives livelihood to lakhs of people. If the fear of the underworld continues, leading names may be forced to leave Mumbai. Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s, and Bollywood will not be allowed to work in the shadow of fear. AICWA stands with Tiger Shroff and his family with full strength. 💪 | #TigerShroff | #Bollywood |#AICWA |#AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation |#AmitShah | #Mumbai | #SaveBollywood | #LawAndOrder |#Firing | | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @iYogeshRKadam | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @NIA_India |
— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 19, 2026
इससे पहले भी फायरिंग के तुरंत बाद AICWA ने इस घटना पर नाराजगी जताई थी। एक्स हैंडल पर पोस्ट करते हुए AICWA ने कहा था-
MEDIA RELEASE For Immediate Release | 18 October 2026 "Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?" Firing in Juhu: AICWA says government and police have failed, demands strictest action against gangsters Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped. This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them. "Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the AICWA said. Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God. AICWA makes the following demands of Maharashtra's Hon'ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis: 1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand. 2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network. 3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families. 4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks. 5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order. "Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added. Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President AICWA | #TigerShroff | #Bollywood | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Firing | | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @iYogeshRKadam | @DGPMaharashtra | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta |
— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 18, 2026
इसके साथ FWICE ने भी एक्टर पर हुए फायरिंग मामले में प्रतिक्रिया दी। फेडरेशन ने कहा- हिंसा और डराने-धमकाने की ऐसी हरकतें बिल्कुल भी स्वीकार्य नहीं हैं। ये भारतीय फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से जुड़ी हस्तियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीर चिंताएं पैदा करती हैं। यह बेहद परेशान करने वाली बात है कि फिल्म उद्योग की किसी जानी-मानी हस्ती के साथ हुई यह दूसरी ऐसी घटना है।
इससे पहले रोहित शेट्टी के मामले में भी गोलीबारी की घटना हुई थी। ऐसी घटनाओं का बार-बार होना बहुत चिंता का विषय है, और इसके लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा तुरंत, निर्णायक और प्रभावी कदम उठाए जाने की आवश्यकता है।
रविवार (18 अक्टूबर) शाम फायरिंग हुई। हमले की जिम्मेदारी लॉरेंस गैंग ने ली है। मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन लोगों ने फायरिंग की। हालांकि, एक्टर को किसी भी तरह की कोई चोट नहीं आई है।
इस मामले में मुंबई पुलिस का कहना है- श्रॉफ की कार पर उस वक्त तीन से चार राउंड गोलियां चलाई गईं, जब वह अपने गाड़ी में सवार होकर निकल रहे थे। उन्हें देखने के लिए वहां लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा थी। भीड़ के बीच से ही उनकी कार पर कई राउंड फायरिंग की गई। इस हमले में टाइगर श्रॉफ को कोई गोली नहीं लगी है और वे सुरक्षित हैं। CCTV के आधार पर जांच की जा रही है।
यह भी पढ़ें- टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग करने वाले 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, एक नाबालिग भी शामिल, पुलिस के डर से राजस्थान भागे थे