पुलिस चेकपोस्ट होने के बाद भी नहीं रुका ओवरलोड ट्रक, ग्वालियर के शीतला माता मंदिर में कैसे हुआ 14 मौतों वाला दर्दनाक हादसा?

डिजिटल डेस्क, ग्वालियर। ग्वालियर में शीतला माता मंदिर के पास रविवार तड़के हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे से पूरे इलाके में मातम पसरा हुआ है। इस हादसे में 14 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। हादसे के बाद सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही उठ रहा है कि पुलिस चेकपोस्ट होने के बावजूद ट्रक वहां कैसे नहीं रुका।
SSP धर्मवीर सिंह ने इस घटना को लेकर पूरी जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह घटना मंगलवार तड़के करीब 1:30 बजे हुई। छिनोर की तरफ से धान से लदा एक ट्रक आ रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि एक खड़े ढलान पर ट्रक बेकाबू हो गया, जबकि इस ढलान पर भारी वाहनों का आना प्रतिबंधित है। बेकाबू ट्रक पुलिस चेकपॉइंट को तोड़ते हुए मंदिर के गेट और बाहरी दीवार में जा घुसा। इस हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य श्रद्धालु घायल हुए हैं।
SSP ने बताया कि ट्रक पुलिस बैरिकेड्स को तोड़ते हुए सड़क पर मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं को कुचलता हुआ मंदिर की बाहरी दीवार और गेट से जा टकराया। यह बहुत ही दुखद घटना है, क्योंकि दुर्गाष्टमी पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु शीतला माता मंदिर जा रहे थे।
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh says, "This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there. It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident. Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing. According to the information received so far, a total of 39 people have been taken to the hospital, out of which 12 people have died. 5 or 6 patients are critically injured with fractures, while the rest sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment..."
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
छिनोर की तरफ से आने वाली सड़क पर खड़े ढलान पर भारी वाहनों का जाना मना है, लेकिन तड़के करीब 1:30 बजे धान से लदा ट्रक वहां पहुंचा और बेकाबू होकर नीचे की ओर जाते हुए मंदिर की बाहरी दीवार से टकरा गया। इस दौरान सड़क पर मौजूद श्रद्धालु इसकी चपेट में आ गए। इस हादसे में वहां तैनात दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुए हैं, जो अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।
SSP धर्मवीर सिंह ने बताया कि हादसे के बाद करीब 40 लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जिसमें से 14 की मौत हो गई। 5 से 6 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं और उन्हें फ्रैक्चर आए हैं, जबकि बाकी लोगों को मामूली चोटें आई हैं और उनका इलाज चल रहा है।
मध्य प्रदेश | एक प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ने बताया, "यह घटना रात करीब 1 बजे हुई... मैंने कुछ लोगों को मौके पर ही दम तोड़ते देखा... ट्रक में क्षमता से अधिक सामान लदा था; वह अचानक आया और कुछ दुकानों और लोगों को कुचल दिया... मेरे भाई को भी चोटें आई हैं... घटना स्थल पर अभी भी अफरा-तफरी मची हुई है..."
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 18, 2026
यह भी पढ़ें- ग्वालियर में शीतला माता मंदिर के गेट पर ट्रक ने श्रद्धालुओं को कुचला, 12 की मौत, 39 घायल
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद एक प्रत्यक्षदर्शी और एक घायल श्रद्धालु के भाई ने बताया कि ट्रक में क्षमता से अधिक सामान भरा हुआ था। ट्रक अचानक आया और अनियंत्रित होकर लोगों पर चढ़ गया, जिससे कई लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan says, "Today, at around 1.30 AM, information was received that a truck coming from the direction of Chhinor towards the temple lost control and veered continuously to the left. Immediately, news of the accident started coming in, and ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched... 11 people have lost their lives in this incident, and 5 to 6 patients are critically injured. Around 29 people have sustained various injuries..." She also says, "A stopper and a police check-point were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically and find out what issue occurred and how it veered to the left. As for the injured undergoing treatment, the team is continuously performing CT scans and X-rays to ensure their treatment is properly aligned..."
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
ग्वालियर कलेक्टर रुचिका चौहान ने बताया, "आज सुबह करीब 1:30 बजे सूचना मिली कि छिनोर की ओर मंदिर की तरफ आ रहे एक ट्रक का नियंत्रण बिगड़ गया और वह लगातार बाईं ओर मुड़ता चला गया। तुरंत ही दुर्घटना की सूचना मिलने लगी और एम्बुलेंस व अन्य वाहन मौके पर भेजे गए हैं।