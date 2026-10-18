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पुलिस चेकपोस्ट होने के बाद भी नहीं रुका ओवरलोड ट्रक, ग्वालियर के शीतला माता मंदिर में कैसे हुआ 14 मौतों वाला दर्दनाक हादसा?

MP Shitla Mata Temple Accident: ग्वालियर के शीतला माता मंदिर के पास हुए दर्दनाक हादसे में 14 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है। कई गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

By Digital DeskEdited By: Akash Sharma
Publish Date: Sun, 18 Oct 2026 08:11:47 AM (IST)Updated Date: Sun, 18 Oct 2026 10:05:20 AM (IST)
पुलिस चेकपोस्ट होने के बाद भी नहीं रुका ओवरलोड ट्रक, ग्वालियर के शीतला माता मंदिर में कैसे हुआ 14 मौतों वाला दर्दनाक हादसा?
ग्वालियर मंदिर हादसे में 12 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत (फोटो- सोशल मीडिया)

HighLights

  1. चेकपोस्ट तोड़ मंदिर में घुसा बेकाबू ट्रक
  2. करीब 40 घायल, 6 की हालत गंभीर बताई
  3. दो पुलिसकर्मी भी हादसे में घायल

डिजिटल डेस्क, ग्वालियर। ग्वालियर में शीतला माता मंदिर के पास रविवार तड़के हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे से पूरे इलाके में मातम पसरा हुआ है। इस हादसे में 14 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। हादसे के बाद सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही उठ रहा है कि पुलिस चेकपोस्ट होने के बावजूद ट्रक वहां कैसे नहीं रुका।

चेकपॉइंट तोड़कर मंदिर में कैसे घुसा ट्रक

SSP धर्मवीर सिंह ने इस घटना को लेकर पूरी जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह घटना मंगलवार तड़के करीब 1:30 बजे हुई। छिनोर की तरफ से धान से लदा एक ट्रक आ रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि एक खड़े ढलान पर ट्रक बेकाबू हो गया, जबकि इस ढलान पर भारी वाहनों का आना प्रतिबंधित है। बेकाबू ट्रक पुलिस चेकपॉइंट को तोड़ते हुए मंदिर के गेट और बाहरी दीवार में जा घुसा। इस हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य श्रद्धालु घायल हुए हैं।


ढलान पर भारी वाहन बैन, फिर कैसे आया ट्रक

SSP ने बताया कि ट्रक पुलिस बैरिकेड्स को तोड़ते हुए सड़क पर मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं को कुचलता हुआ मंदिर की बाहरी दीवार और गेट से जा टकराया। यह बहुत ही दुखद घटना है, क्योंकि दुर्गाष्टमी पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु शीतला माता मंदिर जा रहे थे।

छिनोर की तरफ से आने वाली सड़क पर खड़े ढलान पर भारी वाहनों का जाना मना है, लेकिन तड़के करीब 1:30 बजे धान से लदा ट्रक वहां पहुंचा और बेकाबू होकर नीचे की ओर जाते हुए मंदिर की बाहरी दीवार से टकरा गया। इस दौरान सड़क पर मौजूद श्रद्धालु इसकी चपेट में आ गए। इस हादसे में वहां तैनात दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुए हैं, जो अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।

40 लोगों को ले जाया गया अस्पताल

SSP धर्मवीर सिंह ने बताया कि हादसे के बाद करीब 40 लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जिसमें से 14 की मौत हो गई। 5 से 6 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं और उन्हें फ्रैक्चर आए हैं, जबकि बाकी लोगों को मामूली चोटें आई हैं और उनका इलाज चल रहा है।

यह भी पढ़ें- ग्वालियर में शीतला माता मंदिर के गेट पर ट्रक ने श्रद्धालुओं को कुचला, 12 की मौत, 39 घायल

ओवरलोड था ट्रक, लोगों पर चढ़ गया

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद एक प्रत्यक्षदर्शी और एक घायल श्रद्धालु के भाई ने बताया कि ट्रक में क्षमता से अधिक सामान भरा हुआ था। ट्रक अचानक आया और अनियंत्रित होकर लोगों पर चढ़ गया, जिससे कई लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

ग्वालियर कलेक्टर रुचिका चौहान ने बताया, "आज सुबह करीब 1:30 बजे सूचना मिली कि छिनोर की ओर मंदिर की तरफ आ रहे एक ट्रक का नियंत्रण बिगड़ गया और वह लगातार बाईं ओर मुड़ता चला गया। तुरंत ही दुर्घटना की सूचना मिलने लगी और एम्बुलेंस व अन्य वाहन मौके पर भेजे गए हैं।