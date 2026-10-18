पुलिस चेकपोस्ट होने के बाद भी नहीं रुका ओवरलोड ट्रक, ग्वालियर के शीतला माता मंदिर में कैसे हुआ 14 मौतों वाला दर्दनाक हादसा?

SSP ने बताया कि ट्रक पुलिस बैरिकेड्स को तोड़ते हुए सड़क पर मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं को कुचलता हुआ मंदिर की बाहरी दीवार और गेट से जा टकराया। यह बहुत ही दुखद घटना है, क्योंकि दुर्गाष्टमी पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु शीतला माता मंदिर जा रहे थे।

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh says, "This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there. It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident. Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing. According to the information received so far, a total of 39 people have been taken to the hospital, out of which 12 people have died. 5 or 6 patients are critically injured with fractures, while the rest sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment..."

— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026