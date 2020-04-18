Ramayan में सीता की Agni pariksha के पीछे ये थी असली वजह, लाखों दर्शकों की जिज्ञासा का हुआ समाधान

#Agnipariksha : Ramayan का आज आखिरी एपिसोड था। राम द्वारा रावण वध के साथ ही इसका यह अध्‍याय समाप्‍त हो गया। लेकिन इसके बाद दिखाए गए सीता माता के अग्नि परीक्षा प्रसंग ने आज लाखों दर्शकों की जिज्ञासा और उलझन का समाधान कर दिया। Agni pariksha के संबंध में अभी तक जो भी सुना था, इसकी वास्‍तविक कथा कुछ और ही निकली। स्‍वयं श्रीराम ने इसका रहस्‍योद्धाटन किया।

जब रावण के वध के बाद सीता माता को वानर सेना पालकी में बैठाकर वापस लाती है तब यह प्रसंग आता है। जब लक्ष्‍मण श्रीराम से पूछते हैं कि सीता माता को आप वापस क्‍यों नहीं बुला रहे तो वे कहते हैं कि सीता को अग्नि परीक्षा से गुजरना होगा। यह सुनकर लक्ष्‍मण क्रोधित हो जाते हैं और कहते हैं कि माता समान भाभी की अग्नि परीक्षा लेना उचित नहीं है। वे राम के विरुद्ध विद्रोह पर उतारू हो जाते हैं। इस पर श्रीराम लक्ष्‍मण को गूढ़ रहस्‍य बताते हैं। सीता हरण के पहले ही इसकी भूमिका रखी जा चुकी थी।

राम को यह पता था कि रावण रूप बदलकर सीता को हरने आएगा। इसलिए उन्‍होंने सीता को इस संबंध में अवगत करा दिया था। दोनों ने इस लीला को आरंभ किया। इसके अनुसार वास्‍तविक सीता को अग्रि को सौंप दिया गया एवं वचन लिया गया कि रावण के वध के बाद ही सीता को अग्रि से वापस लिया जाएगा। बदले में सीता की प्रतिछाया, प्रतिबिंब को लंकेश हरकर ले जाएगा। ऐसा ही हुआ। लंका में पूरे समय वास्‍तविक सीता न होकर उनकी छाया थी। बाद में जब रावण का वध हो गया तो श्रीराम के कहने पर लक्ष्‍मण ने अग्नि उत्‍पन्‍न की।

सीता माता से इससे गुजरने का आहवान किया गया। वे अग्नि से गुजरकर अंर्तध्‍यान हो गईं और कुछ ही पलों बाद अग्रि देवता प्रकट हुए। उनके साथ वास्‍तविक सीता माता प्रत्‍यक्ष थीं। इस प्रकार सीता माता वापस श्रीराम के पास आ गईं। यह दृश्‍य देखकर लक्ष्‍मण, हनुमान, सुग्रीव, अंगद, जामवंत सहित समस्‍त वानर सेना भावुक हो गई।

सोशल मीडिया पर #Agnipariksha हुआ ट्रेंड, Social Media MeMes

सीता माता के अग्नि परीक्षा के प्रसंग को लेकर सोशल मीडिया के प्‍लेटफार्म Twitter, Facebook पर Trend होने लगा। यूजर्स ने इस पर कई कमेंट्स किए। सभी ने आश्‍चर्य से कहा कि उन्‍हें आज एक बहुत बड़ी सच्‍चाई का पता चला। देखें एक झलक।

So #agnipariksha🔥 was not a validation of mata Seeta's character. Just it was a return of a amanat shri left with Agni. 🙏🏻🙏🏻😊😊 Thanks DDNational ☯️ Bcz of telecast of RAMAYANA🏹 the today's Generation came to know abt the Truth behind AGNIPARIKSHA🔥 of Mata SITA. pic.twitter.com/NeAdB7Xvel — i_am_sRj. (@_sRj__) April 18, 2020

#agnipariksha #Laxman This scene 👏👏 shut mouth of all those men who don’t trust women and blame them for crime against women ... @arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika 👏👏👏hope eyes were open today ... #RamanandSagar thank u for #Ramayan #DDNational thanks for re telecast pic.twitter.com/q4GLA21wUy — nobisuke.nobi20 (@NNobi20) April 18, 2020

#रामायण जय श्री राम #Agnipariksha was meant to take The real Maa Sita back from Agni dev. After watching today's episode people ,who were doubtful of this moment, must have got some knowledge. pic.twitter.com/8Hz7VoBOTx — Varun Sharma (@VarunSharma_21) April 18, 2020

I never knew about this fact #Agnipariksha and the way Laxman was ready to provoke against his brother i guess the only time and the way Laxman broke into tears while Agnipariksha.Literally i loved it❤️ pic.twitter.com/8sTmdrPlvn — Mahima (@im_mahima) April 18, 2020

Today's episode of Ramayan clearly brings the truth out that what #Agnipariksha actually was and what people made out of it Where some people were waiting for the moment to blame Ram ji truth came out sabotaging all myths and half baked knowledge.#Ramayan#रामायण pic.twitter.com/ZxcR91ahwy — Ankit Yadav (@AnkityadavS) April 18, 2020

It took a retelecast of 30 years old Ramayan show to tell the people about the real truth behind Agnipariksha. What have we done to our culture? 🙁 I'm happy that finally it's out and liberals and woke are watching it.#Ramayan#Agnipariksha pic.twitter.com/gzMn0vokbR — Aditee Adhikari (@LittleFatWriter) April 18, 2020

Dear @DDNational, thanks a lot for re-telecasting Ramayan. Kindly repeat today's morning episode of Ramayana. Actually me too was under wrong impression regarding #Agnipariksha of #Sita CC @prasarbharati pic.twitter.com/CXck4n1O7j — Manoj Kanti Dhar (@ManojKantidhar) April 18, 2020

We must be grateful to @DDNational and this Lockdown, or else we would have never known this Truth. Because the Ramayan Books are manipulated too. Blessed we are born in the era, where the Truth of Sanatan Dharma is been revealed.More truths to be revealed #RamSetu#Agnipariksha — अखंड भारत🚩 (@Kaka_Jae) April 18, 2020

Today's episode of #Ramayan is eye opener for majority of the Indians who always thought ,to prove Sitas sanctity #Agnipariksha was done. Reality is something else. Ramayan padhi hoti toh baat ki kya thi. #RamanandSagar Ji, Thank you. 🙏 — Poonam Kaul (@PoonamV_) April 18, 2020

After watching #Agnipariksha episode in #Ramayan I was wondering how much of our history is distorted by the so called Liberals and Historians. This episode is an eye opener to All the haters of Hindu Culture and History. — Abhishek Dubey (@AbhishekK_10) April 18, 2020

#रामायण #Agnipariksha #Ramayana After today's Episode revealed the actual story of Seeta's Agnipariksha to whole nation. *Liberals* be like pic.twitter.com/OKPOo2a4Y4 — Neelambuj Singh (@NeelambujSingh) April 18, 2020

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat