#Agnipariksha : Ramayan का आज आखिरी एपिसोड था। राम द्वारा रावण वध के साथ ही इसका यह अध्‍याय समाप्‍त हो गया। लेकिन इसके बाद दिखाए गए सीता माता के अग्नि परीक्षा प्रसंग ने आज लाखों दर्शकों की जिज्ञासा और उलझन का समाधान कर दिया। Agni pariksha के संबंध में अभी तक जो भी सुना था, इसकी वास्‍तविक कथा कुछ और ही निकली। स्‍वयं श्रीराम ने इसका रहस्‍योद्धाटन किया।

जब रावण के वध के बाद सीता माता को वानर सेना पालकी में बैठाकर वापस लाती है तब यह प्रसंग आता है। जब लक्ष्‍मण श्रीराम से पूछते हैं कि सीता माता को आप वापस क्‍यों नहीं बुला रहे तो वे कहते हैं कि सीता को अग्नि परीक्षा से गुजरना होगा। यह सुनकर लक्ष्‍मण क्रोधित हो जाते हैं और कहते हैं कि माता समान भाभी की अग्नि परीक्षा लेना उचित नहीं है। वे राम के विरुद्ध विद्रोह पर उतारू हो जाते हैं। इस पर श्रीराम लक्ष्‍मण को गूढ़ रहस्‍य बताते हैं। सीता हरण के पहले ही इसकी भूमिका रखी जा चुकी थी।

राम को यह पता था कि रावण रूप बदलकर सीता को हरने आएगा। इसलिए उन्‍होंने सीता को इस संबंध में अवगत करा दिया था। दोनों ने इस लीला को आरंभ किया। इसके अनुसार वास्‍तविक सीता को अग्रि को सौंप दिया गया एवं वचन लिया गया कि रावण के वध के बाद ही सीता को अग्रि से वापस लिया जाएगा। बदले में सीता की प्रतिछाया, प्रतिबिंब को लंकेश हरकर ले जाएगा। ऐसा ही हुआ। लंका में पूरे समय वास्‍तविक सीता न होकर उनकी छाया थी। बाद में जब रावण का वध हो गया तो श्रीराम के कहने पर लक्ष्‍मण ने अग्नि उत्‍पन्‍न की।

सीता माता से इससे गुजरने का आहवान किया गया। वे अग्नि से गुजरकर अंर्तध्‍यान हो गईं और कुछ ही पलों बाद अग्रि देवता प्रकट हुए। उनके साथ वास्‍तविक सीता माता प्रत्‍यक्ष थीं। इस प्रकार सीता माता वापस श्रीराम के पास आ गईं। यह दृश्‍य देखकर लक्ष्‍मण, हनुमान, सुग्रीव, अंगद, जामवंत सहित समस्‍त वानर सेना भावुक हो गई।

सोशल मीडिया पर #Agnipariksha हुआ ट्रेंड, Social Media MeMes

सीता माता के अग्नि परीक्षा के प्रसंग को लेकर सोशल मीडिया के प्‍लेटफार्म Twitter, Facebook पर Trend होने लगा। यूजर्स ने इस पर कई कमेंट्स किए। सभी ने आश्‍चर्य से कहा कि उन्‍हें आज एक बहुत बड़ी सच्‍चाई का पता चला। देखें एक झलक।

