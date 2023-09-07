जकार्ता में पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत, देखिए वीडियो, पढ़िए संबोधन की बड़ी बातें

पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'पिछले साल हमने भारत-आसियान मित्रता दिवस मनाया और इसे व्यापक रणनीतिक साझेदारी का रूप दिया।'
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders of the ASEAN, pose for a photograph amid the 20TH ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/KWpFCDp29c
#WATCH | At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day & gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership..." pic.twitter.com/Kqxo4sBgli
#WATCH | At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..." pic.twitter.com/MQfVQayV3G
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Jakarta Convention Centre in Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit. pic.twitter.com/Du3pNn6gR3
PM Modi gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Indonesia
PM Modi gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Indonesia
PM Modi arrives in Indonesia to attend East Asia, ASEAN-Indian summits
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/ZeI9f0ilhV#PMModi #Indonesia #ASEANIndonesia2023 #EastAsiaSummit
