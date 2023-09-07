जकार्ता में पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत, देखिए वीडियो, पढ़िए संबोधन की बड़ी बातें

पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'पिछले साल हमने भारत-आसियान मित्रता दिवस मनाया और इसे व्यापक रणनीतिक साझेदारी का रूप दिया।'

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders of the ASEAN, pose for a photograph amid the 20TH ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/KWpFCDp29c

जकार्ता में पीएम मोदी के संबोधन की बड़ी बातें

इंडोनेशिया के जकार्ता में आसियान-भारत शिखर सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'हमारी साझेदारी चौथे दशक में पहुंच गई है। इस शिखर सम्मेलन की सह-अध्यक्षता करना मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात है। मैं इस शिखर सम्मेलन के आयोजन के लिए इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति जोको विडोडो को बधाई देना चाहता हूं।'

#WATCH | At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day & gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership..." pic.twitter.com/Kqxo4sBgli — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

#WATCH | At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..." pic.twitter.com/MQfVQayV3G — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

