    पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'पिछले साल हमने भारत-आसियान मित्रता दिवस मनाया और इसे व्यापक रणनीतिक साझेदारी का रूप दिया।'

    BY Arvind Dubey
    Publish Date: Thu, 07 Sep 2023 08:03 AM (IST)
    Updated Date: Thu, 07 Sep 2023 08:11 AM (IST)
    जकार्ता में पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत, देखिए वीडियो, पढ़िए संबोधन की बड़ी बातें
    जकार्ता में संबोधन के दौरान पीएम मोदी।

    HighLights

    1. इंडोनेशिया में हो रहा आसियान-इंडिया समिट का आयोजन
    2. पीएम मोदी को बनाया गया सह-अध्यक्ष
    3. भारतीय मूल के लोगों ने भी किया भव्य स्वागत

    जकार्ता। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इंडोनेशिया के जकार्ता में आयोजित आसियान-इंडिया समिट में हिस्सा लिया। जकार्ता पहुंचने पर पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत किया गया। पीएम मोदी ने अपने संबोधन में एक्ट ईस्ट की बात कही। साथ ही इस बार के सम्मेलन की थीम को स्पष्ट किया। यहां देखिए आयोजन के वीडियो और संबोधन की बड़ी बातें

    #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders of the ASEAN, pose for a photograph amid the 20TH ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/KWpFCDp29c

    — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

    जकार्ता में पीएम मोदी के संबोधन की बड़ी बातें

    इंडोनेशिया के जकार्ता में आसियान-भारत शिखर सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'हमारी साझेदारी चौथे दशक में पहुंच गई है। इस शिखर सम्मेलन की सह-अध्यक्षता करना मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात है। मैं इस शिखर सम्मेलन के आयोजन के लिए इंडोनेशिया के राष्ट्रपति जोको विडोडो को बधाई देना चाहता हूं।'

    'पिछले साल हमने भारत-आसियान मित्रता दिवस मनाया और इसे व्यापक रणनीतिक साझेदारी का रूप दिया।'