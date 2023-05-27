LIVE New Parliament House Inauguration: सुबह हवन पूजन के साथ शुरु होगा नये संसद भवन का उद्घाटन समारोह

10:34 PM

बीजेपी सांसद और अभिनेत्री हेमा मालिनी ने सभी से आपसी मतभेद भूलकर नये संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने की अपील की है।

#WATCH | Mathura:..."This is a matter of great pride and honour for our country and each one of us, this is not a matter of controversy. Keeping all our differences in mind, let's come together as a nation & celebrate this festival of democracy...": BJP MP Hema Malini on… pic.twitter.com/NhZnmd96EQ