शहर चुनें
शहर चुनें close
NaiDunia Local
NaiDunia Local
आपके शहर की खबरें आपके करीब
INSTAL NOW
blinkLive Blog

LIVE New Parliament House Inauguration: सुबह हवन पूजन के साथ शुरु होगा नये संसद भवन का उद्घाटन समारोह

Shailendra KumarUpdated Date:   | Sat, 27 May 2023 10:34 PM (IST)Published Date: | Sat, 27 May 2023 09:46 PM (IST)
हमें फॉलो करें
Facebook twitter wp

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 28 मई को नये संसद भवन का उद्घाटन
  2. सुबह 7 बजे से कार्यक्रम शुरु
  3. सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतज़ाम

LIVE New Parliament House Inauguration: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी रविवार, 28 मई को नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगे। पीएम मोदी संसद का उद्घाटन दोपहर 12 बजे करने वाले हैं, लेकिन उससे पहले ही सुबह 7 बजे से ही हवन पूजन का कार्यक्रम शुरू हो जाएगा। नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस ने संसद भवन के आसपास करीब बड़ी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी को तैनात किया है और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी है।

t:

LIVE Sansad Bhavan Inauguration by PM Modi at New delhi

27 May 2023

  • 10:34 PM

    हेमा मालिनी ने की अपील

     बीजेपी सांसद और अभिनेत्री हेमा मालिनी ने सभी से आपसी मतभेद भूलकर नये संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने की अपील की है।

     

  • 10:29 PM

    नये संसद भवन की खासियत

     नए संसद भवन को तिकोने आकार में डिजाइन किया गया है। इसमें लोकसभा में 888 सीटें हैं और विजिटर्स गैलरी में 336 से ज्यादा लोगों के बैठने का इंतजाम है। वहीं नई राज्‍यसभा में 384 सीटें हैं और विजिटर्स गैलरी में 336 से ज्‍यादा लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। दोनों सदनों के संयुक्त अधिवेशन के दौरान लोकसभा में 1272 से ज्यादा सांसद एक साथ बैठ सकते हैं।

  • 10:00 PM

    समारोह में कौन होगा शामिल?

    नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को लेकर विवाद के बीच 25 पार्टियों ने उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने को लेकर सहमति जताई है। इनमें से 7 पार्टियां सत्तारूढ़ राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (एनडीए) का हिस्सा नहीं हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस समेत 21 विपक्षी दलों ने कहा है कि वे समारोह में शामिल नहीं होंगे। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा है कि संसद के नए भवन के उद्घाटन के लिए सभी राजनीतिक दलों को आमंत्रित किया गया है और वे अपने विवेक के अनुसार फैसला करेंगे।

  • 09:56 PM

    जानिए पूरा कार्यक्रम

    •  28 मई की सुबह साढ़े सात से साढ़े आठ बजे तक हवन और पूजन होगा। इसमें पीएम मोदी और लोकसभा अध्यक्ष सहित कई मंत्री मौजूद रहेंगे।
    • सुबह साढ़े आठ से नौ बजे के बीच लोकसभा के अंदर सेंगोल को स्थापित किया जाएगा।
    • सुबह नौ से साढ़े नौ बजे तक प्रार्थना सभा आयोजित होगी।
    • दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद दूसरा चरण प्रारंभ होगा, जिसकी इसकी शुरुआत राष्ट्रगान से होगी।
    • इसके बाद दो शॉर्ट फिल्मों की स्कीनिंग की जाएगी।
    • फिर राज्यसभा के डिप्टी चेयरमैन उपराष्ट्रपति और राष्ट्रपति का संदेश पढ़ेंगे।
    • लोकसभा अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा में नेता विपक्ष का संबोधन होगा। 
    • इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 75 रुपये का सिक्का एवं स्टांप जारी कर भाषण देंगे।
    • अंत में लोकसभा महासचिव धन्यवाद ज्ञापित करेंगे।
    • दोपहर 2:00 बजे तक कार्यक्रम का समापन होगा।

बड़ी खबरें
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
MP Results
Chote Munafe
IPL 2023
Gujarat News
Science of Dreams: सपने में दिखाई दें ये चीजें तो समझिए भाग्यशाली हैं आप, होगा धन लाभ
youtube