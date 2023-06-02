Coromandel Express Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार शाम कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और मालगाड़ी आपस में टकरा गई। ये हादसा बहनागा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास हुआ। हादसे के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि ट्रेन हादसे व्यथित हूं। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संपप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं। रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव और स्थिति का जायजा लिया। दुर्घटनास्थल पर बचाव कार्य जारी है। प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव सहायता दी जा रही है।

राष्ट्रपति ने व्यक्त की शोक संवेदना

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने रेल दुर्घटना पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों की मौत बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ। शोक संपप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है। घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।

उपराष्ट्रपति धनखड़ ने जताया दुख

उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ ने ट्रेन दुर्घटना में हुई लोगों की मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया। वहीं, कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने हादसे पर शोक संवेदना व्यक्त की। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के दुखद समाचार से व्यथित हूं। मेरा संवेदनाएं शोक संपप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। मैं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं से आग्रह करता हूं कि बचाव के प्रयासों के लिए आवश्यक सभी सहायता प्रदान करें।

Odisha Rail Hadsa: ओडिशा रेल हादसे के बाद अस्‍पताल में अफरा तफरी, घायलों को ले जाने के लिए बड़ी संख्‍या में बसें जुटाईं
रेलमंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा

रेलमंत्री ने ट्रेन हादसे पर अपनी शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूं। भुवनेश्वर और कोलकाता से रेस्क्यू टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि बालासोर में हुई रेल दुर्घटना बेहद पीड़ादायक है। एनडीआरएफ की टीम दुर्घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं और घायलों के स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।

Odisha Train Accident: ऐसा लगा कि मौत सामने है, टूटी खिड़की से बाहर निकाले गए यात्री ने सुनाई आपबीती
