Coromandel Express Accident: ट्रेन हादसे पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुख, कहा- हर संभव मदद की जाएगी

Coromandel Express Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार शाम कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और मालगाड़ी आपस में टकरा गई। ये हादसा बहनागा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास हुआ। हादसे के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि ट्रेन हादसे व्यथित हूं। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संपप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं। रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव और स्थिति का जायजा लिया। दुर्घटनास्थल पर बचाव कार्य जारी है। प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव सहायता दी जा रही है।

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

राष्ट्रपति ने व्यक्त की शोक संवेदना

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने रेल दुर्घटना पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों की मौत बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ। शोक संपप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है। घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2023

उपराष्ट्रपति धनखड़ ने जताया दुख

उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ ने ट्रेन दुर्घटना में हुई लोगों की मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया। वहीं, कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने हादसे पर शोक संवेदना व्यक्त की। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के दुखद समाचार से व्यथित हूं। मेरा संवेदनाएं शोक संपप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। मैं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं से आग्रह करता हूं कि बचाव के प्रयासों के लिए आवश्यक सभी सहायता प्रदान करें।

Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2023

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a train accident in Balasore, Odisha. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 2, 2023

रेलमंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा

रेलमंत्री ने ट्रेन हादसे पर अपनी शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूं। भुवनेश्वर और कोलकाता से रेस्क्यू टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि बालासोर में हुई रेल दुर्घटना बेहद पीड़ादायक है। एनडीआरएफ की टीम दुर्घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं और घायलों के स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।

The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 2, 2023

